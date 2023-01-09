Man Killed, Victim Hospitalized After Shooting at Home Near Fort Lauderdale

Police are investigating the scene in front of a home near Fort Lauderdale on Monday after a reported shooting that killed one man and sent a second victim to the hospital.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies were at the scene in the 1400 block of Northwest 27th Avenue after reports of the shooting just before 3 a.m.

Deputies found one man shot at the scene. That victim, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim, who was also not identified, was taken to an area hospital where their condition was not released.

Investigators did not say if one of the victims was the original shooter in the incident and said an investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked the call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.