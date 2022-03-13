Man Killed When Car Crashes into Hialeah Home

A quiet night in a Hialeah neighborhood ended in tragedy after a man died when his car crashed into a home.

Police say the driver of a car carrying a man, woman and child lost control of the vehicle.

The car, now destroyed, hit a tree, three other cars and a boat before ending up inside of a home.

The man in the vehicle needed to have his leg amputated in order to get out of the car, according to police. But, he went into cardiac arrest and was pronounced dead before arriving to the hospital.

The woman and child that police say were in the car were driven to the hospital, according to fire rescue. Both sustained trauma-level injuries but were awake and alert when leaving the scene.

There is still no information regarding whether there were people inside the house at the time of the accident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.