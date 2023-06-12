Man kills driver in reported road-rage shooting after Cutler Bay crash: Police

A crash in Cutler Bay led to a reported road-rage shooting that left one driver dead and another facing a murder charge, police said.

The incident happened just before 10:30 p.m. Friday in the area of Southwest 211th Street and Southwest 112th Avenue.

According to an arrest report, Amir Boodoo, 31, had been involved in a crash with another vehicle that Miami-Dade Police officers happened upon while responding to an unrelated call.

The officers found the victim, whose identity wasn't released, slumped over the wheel of a Hyundai Elantra, and despite lifesaving efforts by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the victim died at the scene, the report said.

While officers were at the scene, a witnessed yelled out that the victim had been shot at by a man and pointed to Boodoo, the report said.

Officers took Boodoo into custody and recovered a 9mm gun from him, the report said.

Miami-Dade Corrections Amir Boodoo

Investigators determined Boodoo was behind the wheel of a Toyota Highlander and had passed the victim, who crashed into the rear bumper of the Highlander, the report said.

Boodoo got out of the Highlander and approached the victim's car while calling for emergency services, the report said.

In the 911 call, the victim is heard telling Boodoo to drive to a nearby parking lot to continue the process, the report said.

But the report said that as the victim began driving past Boodoo, Boodoo was witnessed shooting three rounds at the victim's car, hitting the victim.

After he was in custody, Boodoo gave police a "self-serving statement," the report said.

Boodoo was charged with second-degree murder and shooting a deadly missile, and was booked into jail where he remained without bond Monday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.