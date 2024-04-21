Man drives girlfriend's dead body to Florida City police station after killing her: Officials

A man shot and killed his girlfriend and then drove to the Florida City police station to turn himself in with her body still in the car, police said.

Alexander Roque was booked into jail Sunday and faces second-degree murder charges, according to online jail records.

Detectives said Roque killed his girlfriend inside the car before driving to the police station. It's unclear where the shooting took place or what led to it.

Cameras captured Roque being arrested outside of the police department late Saturday night.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Florida City Commissioner Walter Thompson said Miami-Dade Police is taking the lead on the investigation.