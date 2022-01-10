Man Kills Girlfriend, Shoots Her Son and Himself Inside Hialeah Gardens Apartment: Police

Police are investigating a late night shooting in Hialeah Gardens that they said left one woman dead after investigators said she was shot by her boyfriend.

Officers responded to the scene after 10 p.m. in the 9800 block of West Okeechobee Road after reports of a shooting in the area.

Miami-Dade Police said officers found the female victim, who was not identified, dead inside the apartment while both her son and boyfriend were found suffering from gun shot wounds.

The male victims, who also were not identified, were rushed to Ryder Trauma Center with the adult man in critical condition and the child in stable condition.

Investigators say the boyfriend opened fire on both his girlfriend and her son before turning the gun on himself, but did not release a reason why.