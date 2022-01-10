Miami-Dade

Man Kills Girlfriend, Shoots Her Son and Himself Inside Hialeah Gardens Apartment: Police

Officers responded to the scene after 10 p.m. Sunday in the 9800 block of West Okeechobee Road after reports of at least two people being shot

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are investigating a late night shooting in Hialeah Gardens that they said left one woman dead after investigators said she was shot by her boyfriend.

Officers responded to the scene after 10 p.m. in the 9800 block of West Okeechobee Road after reports of a shooting in the area.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Miami-Dade Police said officers found the female victim, who was not identified, dead inside the apartment while both her son and boyfriend were found suffering from gun shot wounds.

The male victims, who also were not identified, were rushed to Ryder Trauma Center with the adult man in critical condition and the child in stable condition.

Local

News You Should Know 4 hours ago

6 to Know: Several Injured After Shots Fired at CityPlace Doral

Erin Jackson 13 hours ago

Florida Native Erin Jackson Headed to Olympics After Bowe Gives Up 500 Spot

Investigators say the boyfriend opened fire on both his girlfriend and her son before turning the gun on himself, but did not release a reason why.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dadeshootinghialeah gardens
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us