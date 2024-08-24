Gun violence

Man shoots, kills woman in apparent murder-suicide while kids were home in NW Miami-Dade: Police

The shooter and the victim had separated a few months ago, according to Miami-Dade police

By Bri Buckley

Police say it appears that a man shot and killed the mother of their three children before shooting himself in Northwest Miami-Dade while the children were home on Saturday morning.

The fatal shots were fired at around 8:34 a.m., after the man showed up to the residence on the 12000 block of West Randall Park Drive in Westview. He argued with the victim, police say, and shot her before he died by suicide.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

The shooter, a 40-year-old man, and the victim, a 39-year-old woman, had separated a few months ago, according to Miami-Dade police Detective Andre Martin. The man did not live at the home.

They shared three children, ages 15, 13 and 9 who were all home at the time of the killing, Martin said.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

The 15-year-old called 911, police said.

Their parents, who were not immediately identified, died at the scene, according to authorities.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

Gun violenceMiami-Dade County
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us