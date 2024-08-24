Man shoots, kills woman in apparent murder-suicide while kids were home in NW Miami-Dade: Police

Police say it appears that a man shot and killed the mother of their three children before shooting himself in Northwest Miami-Dade while the children were home on Saturday morning.

The fatal shots were fired at around 8:34 a.m., after the man showed up to the residence on the 12000 block of West Randall Park Drive in Westview. He argued with the victim, police say, and shot her before he died by suicide.

The shooter, a 40-year-old man, and the victim, a 39-year-old woman, had separated a few months ago, according to Miami-Dade police Detective Andre Martin. The man did not live at the home.

They shared three children, ages 15, 13 and 9 who were all home at the time of the killing, Martin said.

The 15-year-old called 911, police said.

Their parents, who were not immediately identified, died at the scene, according to authorities.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.