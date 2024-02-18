Man lands in hospital after drive-by shooting in SW Miami-Dade  

Miami-Dade Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left one man in the hospital on Saturday night in South Miami Heights.

According to a statement, Police responded to a call at 11300 block SW 190 Lane where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue also responded to the call and transported the man to Jackson Memorial Hospital South in stable condition, police said.

Police also said that the subjects are known, but that no other information was available at this time.

Stay tuned with NBC6 for more on this developing story.