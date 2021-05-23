Hallandale Beach

Man Leaves Feces, Hurls Remarks Outside Synagogue in South Broward

By Associated Press

A man yelled anti-Semitic remarks at a rabbi in front of a South Florida synagogue. He returned and dumped a bag of human feces in front of the building, authorities said.

Police say a man wearing all white was riding an electric bicycle as he went on a rant outside the Chabad of South Broward on Friday.

The man left and returned a short time later, carrying a bag or pillowcase that contained human feces, said Hallandale Beach Police Captain RaShana Dabney-Donovan.

He dumped the bag in front of the synagogue and yelled, “Jews should die," according to a police report.

He also spat at a menorah near a sidewalk, according to the police.

Earlier this month, a Hallandale Beach man reported having rocks thrown at him as he walked to the Chabad of South Broward.

“It’s very important for us to combat these types of incidents,” said Dabney-Donovan.

