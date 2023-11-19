Man left in critical condition after vicious attack by 4 dogs in his own backyard

A man had to be airlifted to the hospital after four dogs viciously attacked him in his Miami Gardens home on Saturday evening, Miami Gardens Police say
Police officers found the man in serious condition in his backyard in the 3400 block of NW 175th street and called for air transport.
Police said that the 4 dogs were secured and taken away by Animal Control.
The investigation will continue, according to detectives.
