Miami-Dade

Man left in critical condition after vicious attack by 4 dogs in his own backyard

The man needed to be airlifted to a hospital near by, where he is now in critical but stable condition.

By NBC6

A man had to be airlifted to the hospital after four dogs viciously attacked him in his Miami Gardens home on Saturday evening, Miami Gardens Police say

Police officers found the man in serious condition in his backyard in the 3400 block of NW 175th street and called for air transport. 

Police said that the 4 dogs were secured and taken away by Animal Control. 

The investigation will continue, according to detectives. 

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Miami-DadeMiami Gardens
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us