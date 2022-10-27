Man Makes Bomb Threat at Wilton Manors Dental Office: Police

A man walked into a dental office in Wilton Manors Thursday and threatened to blow the building up, police said.

Wilton Manors Police and a bomb squad responded to the area of Northeast 9th Avenue between Wilton Drive and Northeast 26th Street and ordered residents to shelter in place.

"A random man — not a patient, no one we really know — came in with some tall, four-foot cylinders and said that he has a bomb and to call the police and FBI," a dental office employee said. "And everybody's looking at him in shock because we didn't think what was happening was happening."

The man was later taken into custody. Officials didn't identify him.

No injuries were reported.