Man missing from Hallandale Beach may have contact with people exploiting him: Police

Friends and family are calling on authorities to ramp up search efforts for a 36-year-old man who was last seen over a week ago in Hallandale Beach.

Chaim Haberfeld was last seen just before the Jewish holiday last Tuesday near NE 2nd Street and 10th Avenue.

According to the Hallandale Beach Police Department, Haberfeld is around 5 feet and 8 inches tall, weighs 145 lbs, and has brown hair and brown eyes. They add he's known for his trusting nature.

Police say Haberfeld may be in the Miami area and may be traveling in a 2025 red Lexus with license plate BQ3-5RK.

A holiday that is usually filled with joy, surrounded by family and friends, became a nightmare for those who know the missing man, like Elan Kornblum.

"For us it’s like a sick episode of Law and Order," Kornblum said. "Saturday night is when the Sabbath was over, and I think it was Sunday morning that I heard the missing report... and I thought it was a a joke."

But it was very much real.

Hallandale police released a missing person bulletin explaining that detectives are concerned Haberfeld may be in contact with people exploiting him for criminal purposes.

"This whole year, the Jewish community has been dealing with people missing and people being kidnapped. I think it hits even more close to home when one of our friends in South Florida is missing," Kornblum said.

Haberfeld recently moved to South Florida from New York, and his friends say he dabbles in the jewelry business.

"He was a rabbinical [supervisor]... in the the restaurants. He deals sometimes with watches," Kornblum said.

If anyone has any information about his whereabouts you are asked to call the Hallandale Beach police at 954-457-1432 or 954-457-1400.