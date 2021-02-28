Missing person

Man Missing Out of Southwest Miami Home May Be in Need of Medical Assistance

By NBC 6

Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating an elderly man who went missing out of Southwest Miami Sunday.

79-year-old Silviano Garcia was last seen at 2 a.m. Sunday at his family's residence on Southwest 132nd Avenue and Bird Road.

He may be in need of medical assistance, as his family says he takes many medications daily.

Local

coronavirus 5 hours ago

Florida Adds 5,539 New COVID-19 Cases Sunday, as State Reports Over 115 More Deaths

NASCAR 2 hours ago

Byron Gives NASCAR Another Surprise Winner at Homestead

Garcia was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray pullover, a black jacket and black tennis shoes.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Whoever has seen him or knows any information on his disappearance should call (305) 610-6225.

This article tagged under:

Missing personnorthwest miami-dade county
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us