Man Missing Out of Southwest Miami Home May Be in Need of Medical Assistance

Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating an elderly man who went missing out of Southwest Miami Sunday.

79-year-old Silviano Garcia was last seen at 2 a.m. Sunday at his family's residence on Southwest 132nd Avenue and Bird Road.

He may be in need of medical assistance, as his family says he takes many medications daily.

Garcia was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray pullover, a black jacket and black tennis shoes.

Whoever has seen him or knows any information on his disappearance should call (305) 610-6225.