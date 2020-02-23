Kissimmee

Man Negligently Fires Gun, Kills Roommate: PD

Osceola County Sheriff's Office

Anthony Mendez

" data-ellipsis="false">

A Florida man shot and killed his roommate while improperly handling a gun in their apartment, officials said.

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said Anthonny Mendez, 23, shot Savannah Threatts, who was found dead in their Kissimmee, Florida home Friday. Deputies said Mendez was “negligently handling a firearm” when he ultimately shot his friend.

Mendez was arrested on charges of manslaughter, violation of probation and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Local

miami hurricanes 38 mins ago

No. 1 Miami Baseball Swept in Weekend Series at Home by Rival No. 2 Florida

Ormond Beach 51 mins ago

Florida Man Accused of Raping Woman After Fake Job Interview

The suspect is being held at the Osceola Jail without bond. Jail records did not list an attorney for Mendez.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

KissimmeeOsceola CountyOsceola County Sheriff’s Office
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us