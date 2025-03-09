Man now facing DUI manslaughter charge in deadly MacArthur Causeway crash

A man who had been out celebrating his birthday and was allegedly speeding when he crashed into a vehicle on the MacArthur Causeway is facing a new manslaughter charge after the victim died.

Nicholas Devon Robinson, 24, was charged with DUI manslaughter after being previously charged with vehicular homicide in a reckless manner.

This new charge was added after his blood results came back, which prosecutors claim shows Robinson was under the influence while he was behind the wheel.

According to police, Robinson was celebrating his birthday on Feb. 21 and was driving about 100 miles per hour when he crashed into a vehicle, which killed 19-year-old Gabriela Rios.

Rios was an FIU student whose Jeep was disabled on the road.

Robinson who was out on house arrest is now back in jail and his bond was denied.