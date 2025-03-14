Man on probation in 2017 child porn case facing new child porn charges: Miami PD

A South Florida man already on probation after he was convicted in a 2017 child pornography case has been arrested again on new allegations of child pornography.

Jonathan Rivas, 33, was arrested Thursday 15 counts of possessing images of sexual performance by a child, records showed.

Rivas works as a security guard at a building on Northeast 69th Street.

Rivas is accused of uploading over 90 images of child sex abuse materials, and during a search of his cellphone, Miami Police detectives found 15 files depicting children as young as 4, authorities said.

According to an arrest warrant, a cyber tip from Kik led detectives to Rivas.

“Once we went into his computer and his cell phone, we found videos that are horrifying, seeing kids from 4, 5, 6 years old involved in sexual acts with adults," Miami Police spokesman Michael Vega said. "Mr. Rivas wasn’t involved in those videos but he downloaded them for his pleasure and viewing. This is something that is illegal and we have a unit here in the City of Miami that’s dedicated just to catching these predators."

Rivas had previously been charged in 2017 for distributing images of children engaged in sexually explicit acts and is a registered sex offender.

He was convicted and sentenced to 84 months in federal prison but was released early for good behavior.

Rivas was placed on probation for 15 years but the new arrest would violate that. Records showed Rivas was booked into jail and was expected to appear in bond court Friday.

The arrest of Rivas is the fourth this year by the police department's Internet Crimes Against Children unit.