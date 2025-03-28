Man on probation in carjacking case arrested in series of Miami armed robberies: Police

A man already on probation in a violent armed carjacking case has been arrested in connection with a series of armed robberies in Miami, police said.

Travion Collie, 22, was arrested Monday on charges including armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

Collie is facing charges in three separate robberies, including two that happened on March 20, Miami Police officials said.

In the first one, Collie allegedly approached a man who was in his car in the area of Northwest 6th Avenue and Northwest 8th Street, holding him at gunpoint and stealing his cell phone and wallet, police said.

About 20 minutes later, at Northwest 1st Avenue and Northwest 23rd Street, Collie held two female victims at gunpoint and robbed them of their purses, police said.

Surveillance footage showed Collie riding the same bicycle and wearing the same clothes from the earlier robbery, an arrest report said.

On Monday, Collie approached a rideshare driver in the area of Northwest 2nd Avenue and 25th Street and asked for a ride, but once inside the vehicle, Collie pulled out a handgun and demanded the driver's belongings, police said.

Collie took the driver's glasses and perfume from the center console and told the driver "go for anything, I am telling you I am going to kill you," an arrest report said.

Officers responded and found Collie a short time later. He had a handgun, along with the driver's glasses and perfume, the report said.

The first victim's cell phone was later recovered and was found to have Collie's fingerprint on it, the report said.

Collie was booked into jail, where he remains held without bond.

"The successful apprehension of this violent offender is the result of the diligent investigative efforts and tireless commitment of the City of Miami Police Department’s Robbery Detectives and Patrol Officers," the department said in a statement Friday.

Collie had been arrested in 2019 on attempted murder and armed robbery/carjacking charges after police said he used a concrete block to beat a 73-year-old security guard at an apartment complex before stealing the guard's car.

Florida Department of Corrections records showed he was sentenced to probation in 2022 that was set to end in November of 2028.