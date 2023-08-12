Man on scooter in hit and run on Krome Ave

A man driving a scooter is in critical condition after a hit and run accident in Krome Avenue and SW 136th street on Saturday.

Florida Highway Patrol says the man was riding a black scooter when an unknown vehicle crashed into him and fled the scene.

The driver of the scooter is in critical condition and was taken to a local area hospital.

The Florida Highway Patrol is asking for anyone with information regarding the vehicle that fled the scene is urged to contact *FHP (*347).