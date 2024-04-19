Man on the run after shooting in the parking lot of a Miramar Publix

A man shot at another man during an altercation in a Publix parking lot in Miramar.

According to Miramar Police, two adult men got into an altercation that turned physical inside the parking lot of the Publix at Miramar Pkwy and Palm Avenue.

The suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim, missing him, said police.

"No one was hit as a result of the gunfire. The suspect fled the scene," said Miramar Police.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Police didn't give further information regarding what initiated the altercation.

This is a developing story, check back with NBC6 for updates.