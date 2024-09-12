Man arrested in armed sex battery accused of trying to kill victim to avoid trial

A man awaiting trial for armed sexual battery is now accused of trying to have someone kill the victim so he wouldn’t have to go to trial, according to an arrest report.

Carlos Mendez, 43, was in jail for armed sexual battery against a 44-year-old woman. He was arrested in Lake Hills, Texas, and extradited to Miami.

Another inmate alleged that Mendez told them in early August that he was facing the rest of his life in prison and “was desperate to find a solution to avoid going to trial,” Miami-Dade County police said.

“[Mendez] asked [the inmate] if he knew someone or if he could assist him in murdering the victim of the armed sexual battery,” the arrest report details.

Mendez allegedly provided the other inmate with the victim’s day-to-day activities, schedule and whereabouts, even drawing a map to show where she lived and parked her car.

Miami-Dade Police Department Carlos Mendez, 43,

Police said the inmate told authorities they discussed how to approach the victim without being seen, and how to kill her.

“[Mendez] told the witness that the victim always keeps a jacket inside her vehicle on the passenger seat, which he could use to strangle her,” an arrest report describes. “The defendant and the witness agreed on an alternative method to murder the victim and using a handgun instead.”

Mendez allegedly said he could get a family member to pay the inmate $1,500 so he could buy a gun and kill the victim.

Later, police said they interviewed the victim and she confirmed the information the inmate provided about her activities and whereabouts.

Mendez faces charges of murder solicitation and tampering with a victim.

He is being held without bond.