Man Opened Fire on Police From NW Miami-Dade Home With 1-Year-Old Inside: MDPD

A man opened fire on officers from a home in northwest Miami-Dade with a 1-year-old child inside Tuesday morning, police said.
Miami-Dade Police officials said the incident happened as their Special Response Team was assisting Miami Police in executing a search warrant at a home in the 400 block of Northwest 82nd Terrace around 6:30 a.m.
A man inside the home opened fire on officers with a 1-year-old child in the room, officials said.
No one was hurt, and the man later surrendered to police.
Officials haven't released the man's identity or said what charges he'll face.
Check back with NBC 6 for updates.