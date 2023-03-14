Miami-Dade County

Man Opened Fire on Police From NW Miami-Dade Home With 1-Year-Old Inside: MDPD

Miami-Dade Police officials said the incident happened as their Special Response Team was assisting Miami Police in executing a search warrant at a home in the 400 block of Northwest 82nd Terrace

By Julia Bagg

NBC 6

A man opened fire on officers from a home in northwest Miami-Dade with a 1-year-old child inside Tuesday morning, police said.

Miami-Dade Police officials said the incident happened as their Special Response Team was assisting Miami Police in executing a search warrant at a home in the 400 block of Northwest 82nd Terrace around 6:30 a.m.

A man inside the home opened fire on officers with a 1-year-old child in the room, officials said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

No one was hurt, and the man later surrendered to police.

Officials haven't released the man's identity or said what charges he'll face.

Local

Miami-Dade 48 mins ago

Person Apparently Struck and Killed by Train in Aventura: Police

Broward 4 hours ago

Man Arrested After Stabbing Two Women in Coconut Creek: Police

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade CountyMiami
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us