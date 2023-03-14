Man Opened Fire on Police From NW Miami-Dade Home With 1-Year-Old Inside: MDPD

A man opened fire on officers from a home in northwest Miami-Dade with a 1-year-old child inside Tuesday morning, police said.

Miami-Dade Police officials said the incident happened as their Special Response Team was assisting Miami Police in executing a search warrant at a home in the 400 block of Northwest 82nd Terrace around 6:30 a.m.

UPDATE | MDPD: a man surrendered to police after shooting at Special Response Team officers who were executing a warrant for him this morning; no one was hurt @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/TZCloeaSuE — Julia Bagg (@JuliaNBC6) March 14, 2023

A man inside the home opened fire on officers with a 1-year-old child in the room, officials said.

Police: one-year-old child was inside the room where a gunman was shooting at officers this morning; no one was hurt @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/CPKi5Vn9TA — Julia Bagg (@JuliaNBC6) March 14, 2023

No one was hurt, and the man later surrendered to police.

Officials haven't released the man's identity or said what charges he'll face.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.