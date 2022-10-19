Man Out on Bond on Weapons Charge Accused of Killing Teen Girl in Miami-Dade

A young man who'd been out on bond on a weapons charge has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old girl in northwest Miami-Dade.

Diamante Jean-Philippe, 18, was arrested early Wednesday on a charge of second-degree murder, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

Miami-Dade Corrections

Jean-Philippe was already out on a $5,000 bond on a charge of carrying a concealed firearm, the jail records showed.

The shooting happened Tuesday night in the area of Northwest 77th Street and Northwest 16th Avenue in Gladeview.

Miami-Dade Police officials said officers responded to a Shot Spotter call in the area and found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

She was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition but later died.

Family members later identified her as 17-year-old Tanecia McElliot. Neighbors said Jean-Philippe was McElliot's boyfriend.

Jean-Philippe was being held without bond Wednesday, jail records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.