Miami-Dade County

Man Out on Bond on Weapons Charge Accused of Killing Teen Girl in Miami-Dade

Diamante Jean-Philippe, 18, was arrested early Wednesday on a charge of second-degree murder, Miami-Dade jail records showed

By Jessica Vallejo

NBC Universal, Inc.

A young man who'd been out on bond on a weapons charge has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old girl in northwest Miami-Dade.

Diamante Jean-Philippe, 18, was arrested early Wednesday on a charge of second-degree murder, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

Diamante Jean-Philippe
Miami-Dade Corrections
Diamante Jean-Philippe

Jean-Philippe was already out on a $5,000 bond on a charge of carrying a concealed firearm, the jail records showed.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The shooting happened Tuesday night in the area of Northwest 77th Street and Northwest 16th Avenue in Gladeview.

Miami-Dade Police officials said officers responded to a Shot Spotter call in the area and found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

She was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition but later died.

Local

National Anthem 59 mins ago

Miami Musician to Sing National Anthem at Dolphins v. Steelers Game

vibrio vulnificus 7 hours ago

Florida Sees Spike in Flesh-Eating Bacteria Cases, Deaths in Area Hit by Hurricane Ian

Family members later identified her as 17-year-old Tanecia McElliot. Neighbors said Jean-Philippe was McElliot's boyfriend.

Jean-Philippe was being held without bond Wednesday, jail records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade Countygladeview
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral LX News 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us