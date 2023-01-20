Man Pepper Sprays Workers, Snatches Wigs From Oakland Park Beauty Supply Store

Investigators are looking for a man who was caught on surveillance stealing $1,200 worth of wigs from an Oakland Park beauty supply store — and the owner believes this wasn't the first time he's robbed the store.

The Broward Sheriff's Office released surveillance footage of the thief entering Discount Beauty Supply Store on Jan. 7. Within seconds of walking in, the man brazenly attacked employees with pepper spray.

"Honestly, I’m not angry, but I feel bad," said owner Shaykat Ahamed, who didn't want to appear on camera.

The man pepper sprayed two of Ahamed's workers, then snatched several expensive wigs made of human hair, worth a total of about $1,200.

The suspect gets into a white SUV and then speeds off.

Ahamed said he felt bad for his workers, who were sick for days after being pepper sprayed.

And he believes the suspect has robbed his store at least four times before. Two of the robberies happened in October, but it was in the middle of the night when the store was closed.

Ahamed has made changes to secure the store, such as adding bars to his front door and raising his wig display several feet higher, making each piece — worth about $400 to $500 — harder to reach.

The expensive wigs have become a hot item for criminals looking to make a quick buck.

Ahamed said the stolen wigs are often sold illegally for $100 to $200 on the street.

"This is kind of his job," he said. "He’s stealing and selling and making money with it."

The owner is now turning to the public, hoping someone recognizes the suspect’s picture or the white getaway car he drove off in.

"If anybody sees, anybody finds any clue, please help the police," Ahamed said.

Anyone with information is asked to call BSO Detective Mark Copley at 954-321-4738 or Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).