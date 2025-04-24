Man, pet cat escape fire at Fort Lauderdale high-rise

A man and a cat were able to escape a blaze at a Fort Lauderdale high-rise early Thursday.

The flames could be seen on the fifth floor of the Marina Bay Apartments at 2610 Marina Bay Drive East, according to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

One person made it out and a pet cat was rescued by firefighters, authorities said.

Dozens of others had to be evacuated, but no injuries were reported.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

It took crews 20 minutes to knock down the blaze.

The Red Cross has been notified to come out and assist residents, a number of whom will be temporarily displaced. The fire damage was contained to the one unit on the 5th floor, but several others saw smoke or water damage. pic.twitter.com/dsdsvjTpUN — FLFR PIO (@FLFR411) April 24, 2025

"While the fire was contained to the one unit, multiple other units have water and smoke damage. There's going to be a number of people displaced as a result of this fire," a spokesperson with Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, though it appeared to have started on the balcony of the unit.

In a post on X, the fire department said the Red Cross would be assisting residents.