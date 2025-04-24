Fires

Man, pet cat escape fire at Fort Lauderdale high-rise

The flames could be seen at the Marina Bay Apartments at 2610 Marina Bay Drive East

By Briana Trujillo and Yvette Lewis

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man and a cat were able to escape a blaze at a Fort Lauderdale high-rise early Thursday.

The flames could be seen on the fifth floor of the Marina Bay Apartments at 2610 Marina Bay Drive East, according to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

One person made it out and a pet cat was rescued by firefighters, authorities said.

Dozens of others had to be evacuated, but no injuries were reported.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

It took crews 20 minutes to knock down the blaze.

"While the fire was contained to the one unit, multiple other units have water and smoke damage. There's going to be a number of people displaced as a result of this fire," a spokesperson with Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said.

Local

6 to Know 22 hours ago

6 to know – Top stories of the day

only on 6 7 hours ago

Man accused of stealing coworker's nude photos from her cellphone

The cause of the fire is under investigation, though it appeared to have started on the balcony of the unit.

In a post on X, the fire department said the Red Cross would be assisting residents.

This article tagged under:

FiresFort LauderdaleBroward CountyCaught on Camera
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us