Man Physically Attacks Deputy in Deerfield Beach: BSO

A man has been arrested by the Broward Sheriff’s Office after attacking a BSO deputy Saturday afternoon in Deerfield Beach.

According to a report, BSO responded to a call regarding a domestic disturbance in the area of 2400 Deer Creek Country Club Boulevard in Deerfield Beach Saturday at around 3:30 p.m.

Once on scene, an adult male exited a residence and physically attacked a deputy, got into a car and fled the scene.

BSO deputies pursued the suspect into the city of Fort Lauderdale where they were able to take him into custody.

Both the deputy and the man were taken to area hospitals to be treated for minor injuries.

Authorities haven’t identified the suspect.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.