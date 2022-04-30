Broward County

Man Pistol-Whipped, Shot During Armed Robbery Attempt on Fort Lauderdale Roadway

Fort Lauderdale Police officials said the victim was pulled over on the side of the road putting air in his tire when he was approached by two armed men

By Brian Hamacher

NBC 6

A man was pistol-whipped and shot during an attempted armed robbery on a Fort Lauderdale roadway early Saturday, police said.

The incident happened around 4:15 a.m. in the 1000 block of W. Broward Boulevard.

Fort Lauderdale Police officials said the victim was pulled over on the side of the road putting air in his tire when he was approached by two armed men.

One of the suspects hit the man in the head with a handgun and demanded his belongings, police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

When the man tried to flee, the suspect shot him, police said.

Officers and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded and found the man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Broward Health Medical Center where his condition was unknown.

Police said the suspects fled the scene.

Local

Miami Apr 30

Man Arrested in Brickell Hit-and-Run Crash That Left 2 Hospitalized

Florida 6 hours ago

Florida Man Charged With Abusing Children Over 48 Years

The incident remains under investigation.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Broward CountyFort Lauderdale
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us