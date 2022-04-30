Man Pistol-Whipped, Shot During Armed Robbery Attempt on Fort Lauderdale Roadway

A man was pistol-whipped and shot during an attempted armed robbery on a Fort Lauderdale roadway early Saturday, police said.

The incident happened around 4:15 a.m. in the 1000 block of W. Broward Boulevard.

Fort Lauderdale Police officials said the victim was pulled over on the side of the road putting air in his tire when he was approached by two armed men.

One of the suspects hit the man in the head with a handgun and demanded his belongings, police said.

When the man tried to flee, the suspect shot him, police said.

Officers and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded and found the man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Broward Health Medical Center where his condition was unknown.

Police said the suspects fled the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.