‘I lost consciousness': Man pleads for driver who hit him and kept going to come forward

A South Florida man is grateful he's alive after a driver hit him back in November while he was on his scooter and kept going.

Perry Aparicio, 20, said he doesn't remember getting hit.

“I just remember the car speeding up in my rearview, seeing the headlights,” Aparicio said.

Aparicio does remember that he needed help fast.

“I lost consciousness, I could have not woken up, that could've been it,” he said.

Aparicio was heading home on Nov. 20 when a driver hit him on South Federal Highway near Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport.

“When I regained consciousness, I was on the ground, I felt blood rushing out my head,” he said.

The student said he tried to wave down several drivers, but no one stopped. Thankfully, he was able to dial 911 before he passed out again. The next thing he remembered was being inside an ambulance. Aparicio suffered a brain bleed and had road rash all over his body.

“I'm just thankful I'm alive and I have all my limbs, I'm still walking,” Aparicio said.

The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating the hit-and-run and searching for the other driver.

Aparicio wants the driver caught and brought to justice.

“I'm hoping somehow we can find this person and get them off the street,” Aparicio said. “It's 12 cameras all around, different angles, so I'm hoping somehow we can get some clarification.”

Anyone with information is urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. There is a GoFundMe for Aparicio.