Man pleads guilty in murder-for-hire plot after hitman was undercover ATF agent

A man who tried to hire a hitman in Broward to kill a business rival who'd "ruined his life" has pleaded guilty in the murder-for-hire plot after the hitman turned out to be an undercover agent.

Makram Khashman, of Boynton Beach, pleaded guilty during a hearing Tuesday, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida said.

Khashman, 58, was arrested back in March after he paid $2,500 to an undercover agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in exchange for murdering the victim, with an additional $2,500 to be paid after the murder was completed, prosecutors said.

Khashman met the undercover agent in Plantation and told the agent the person he wanted killed had put him and his family out on the street by taking over $1 million from him and taking a business worth around $3 million, authorities said.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Prosecutors said Khashman told the agent he didn't care how the victim was killed, and gave details about the victim's pattern of life including his cars and work schedule.

Khashman also told the agent about a secluded location the victim would frequent.

The agent told Khashman that there was no going back, and Khashman said the victim had "ruined his life" and he wanted the victim dead, a criminal complaint said.

After providing the initial $2,500 payment, Khashman was arrested and the victim wasn't harmed, prosecutors said.

Khashman is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 7. He faces up to 10 years in prison.