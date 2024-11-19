Man pleads not guilty, denied bond after police said he shot ex-wife in Kendall

A man who police said shot his ex-wife multiple times in a Kendall home last month will be staying behind bars while he awaits trial.

Pedro Nunez, 47, appeared in court Tuesday where he learned Miami-Dade prosecutors officially filed a charge of attempted first-degree murder with a deadly weapon against him.

Nunez pleaded not guilty but was once again denied bond and will await his trial in jail.

The incident happened back on Oct. 27 at a home in the 6200 block of Southwest 109th Avenue.

According to an arrest report, Nunez admitted to arguing with his ex-wife before shooting her about four times and said he stopped shooting when her body fell towards a door, causing it to break open.

The woman was found by witnesses in a pool of blood and rushed to a local hospital.

The former couple share a 10-year-old child, according to police.