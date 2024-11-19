Miami-Dade County

Man pleads not guilty, denied bond after police said he shot ex-wife in Kendall

Pedro Nunez, 47, appeared in court Tuesday where he learned Miami-Dade prosecutors officially filed a charge of attempted first-degree murder with a deadly weapon against him

By Christian Colón

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man who police said shot his ex-wife multiple times in a Kendall home last month will be staying behind bars while he awaits trial.

Pedro Nunez, 47, appeared in court Tuesday where he learned Miami-Dade prosecutors officially filed a charge of attempted first-degree murder with a deadly weapon against him.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Nunez pleaded not guilty but was once again denied bond and will await his trial in jail.

Pedro Nunez
Miami-Dade Corrections
Pedro Nunez

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The incident happened back on Oct. 27 at a home in the 6200 block of Southwest 109th Avenue.

According to an arrest report, Nunez admitted to arguing with his ex-wife before shooting her about four times and said he stopped shooting when her body fell towards a door, causing it to break open.

The woman was found by witnesses in a pool of blood and rushed to a local hospital.

Local

Haiti 9 mins ago

Residents in Haiti's capital stand with police in battle to repel latest gang attack

Pompano Beach 48 mins ago

18 migrants from China and Ecuador land in Pompano Beach by boat

The former couple share a 10-year-old child, according to police.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade County
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us