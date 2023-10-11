Man pleasured himself in front of girl as she walked to school in Lauderhill: Police

A man who allegedly pleasured himself in front of a girl as she was walking to school in Lauderhill was arrested and police said he could be responsible for similar incidents.

The alleged incident happened Friday in the 1900 block of Northwest 49th Avenue.

Lauderhill Police said the 13-year-old girl was walking to Lauderhill 6-12 Magnet School when she said she was approached by a man in a vehicle.

She said the man had his privates exposed and was pleasuring himself and told the girl "it's big, isn't it," police said.

The girl gave officers a description of the man and the vehicle he was in, and detectives identified the suspect as 30-year-old Travis Davis, officials said.

Broward Sheriff's Office Travis Davis

Detectives found Davis and arrested him on charges of lewd and lascivious exhibition and indecent exposure of sexual organs.

Police said additional calls were received on Friday, with victims providing the same accounts of the incident.

Officials said their investigation is still open and active, and they're looking for anyone who may have encountered Davis committing similar acts to call them at 954-497-4700.