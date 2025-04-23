Man posing as FBI agent stole tens of thousands from elderly victim: Pembroke Pines PD

A man posing as an FBI agent was able to steal tens of thousands of dollars from an elderly victim, Pembroke Pines Police said.

Terol Castel Lyn, 24, is facing charges including fraud, larceny on a victim 65 years of age or older, fleeing and eluding, and possession of amphetamine, police said Wednesday.

The scheme began when the elderly man started receiving calls on April 15 from a suspect who claimed to be a Wells Fargo bank employee.

The caller claimed the victim's account was part of a criminal investigation by the FBI, and told the victim to withdraw large amounts of money and deliver them to an FBI agent.

The victim withdrew $35,000 on April 15 and another $20,000 on April 16, and met with the "agent," later identified as Lyn, to deliver the money, police said.

During the meetings, Lyn told the victim the FBI would be in contact to retrieve more money, police said.

The victim's son became aware of the scheme on April 16 and contacted police, who arranged for a meeting the next day involving the victim and Lyn.

When Lyn arrived, he fled from officers but was eventually taken into custody in Fort Lauderdale, police said.

Officers have arrested 24-year old Terol Lyn for Grand Theft & Fraud after he convinced an elderly victim that he was an FBI agent conducting an investigation on his bank account. There may be additional suspects/victims involved in this scam.



Lyn was booked into jail and remained behind bars on Wednesday, records showed.

Police said they're still investigating and believe more suspects could be involved.

"The Pembroke Pines Police Department is asking our residents to monitor the banking activity of elderly family members and loved ones to ensure they are not a victim of this scam," the department said in a statement.