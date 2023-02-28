Man Posted Video on Social Media Holding AK-47, Threatening Miami-Dade Officer: Police

A man who posted video on social media that showed him holding an AK-47 and threatening a Miami-Dade Police officer has been arrested, officials said.

Vernon E. Kelson, 22, was arrested early Tuesday on a number of charges including written threats to kill or do bodily harm, displaying a firearm while committing a felony and carrying a concealed firearm, Miami-Dade Police officials said.

Miami-Dade Corrections Vernon Kelson

Officials said detectives were monitoring social media when they found video from an account they knew from a previous investigation.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The video, released by police, showed Kelson sitting in a moving car and holding an AK-47 while passing a marked Miami-Dade Police vehicle, officials said.

Kelson made threats to harm the officer if he were to get pulled over, officials said.

Detectives found Kelson and booked him into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.

"Law enforcement officers put on their uniforms every day and leave their homes not knowing if they will return," Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez said in a statement. "I will not tolerate anyone, in any way, to threaten my officers or anyone bearing the badge on their chest. I will make available all of the resources of the Miami-Dade Police Department to bring those individuals to justice."