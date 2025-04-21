Man pulled from water, rushed to hospital after near-drowning in Surfside

A man was rushed to the hospital after he nearly drowned in Surfside on Sunday, authorities said.

About 7 p.m., lifeguards responded to a call of a missing swimmer in the area of 90th Street and Collins Avenue in Surfside.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

One witness said rescue crews spent at least five minutes looking for him.

Everlayn Borges was at the beach and shot video with her cell phone.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“They were trying to give him CPR and he was not responding,” she said. “At this point it was very sad, because he was with some friends and they were witnessing what was happening and the whole thing was very heartbreaking.”

She described the victim as a young man.

First responders found him, then rushed him to shore using a personal watercraft, pulling the patient who was on a rescue sled tethered to the watercraft.

Once they arrived on the beach, lifeguards jumped off and started administering CPR.

Borges says she is a free-diver and a seasoned swimmer and knows windy beach days can be dangerous.

“You are never really comfortable seeing someone on the worst day of their life, it is definitely very dangerous this time of year and it would be good if everybody would be mindful to not trust the ocean, because it is very unpredictable,” she said.

Miami Beach Ocean Rescue also responded to two near drownings Sunday in the area of 16th Street and Ocean Drive.

Lifeguards were able to rescue two people.

They were checked by medics and then released.

The name of the person in the Surfside incident has not been released and there is no information on his condition.

Police are investigating.