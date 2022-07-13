Man Pulls Rifle on Father and Daughter After Parking Dispute Near Tampa

A parking dispute between two central Florida men took an ugly turn last week when one of the men involved grabbed a rifle and pointed at the other man and his daughter.

NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reports the incident took place last Thursday in Clearwater when Jeremy Lee and his daughter Carrie were cutting grass outside a home. Minutes later, neighbor David Berry came up and said they were blocking his driveway and on his property.

“I immediately moved,” Lee said. “I stopped what I was doing and I moved up, and like I said, just wasn’t good enough for him and I apologized to him.”

Lee said that after the argument, Berry grabbed a rifle and pointed it at both him and his daughter.

“I was really worried about her,” Lee said. “I was stunned. I think I said you’re going to kill me in front of my daughter?”

Berry told Clearwater Police he got the rifle after Lee threatened him. Police said they are investigating the incident.

Lee hopes not only that Berry gets arrested, but that things go a step further.

“I don’t think he ought to have the rights to bear arms,” Lee said. “I mean, I can think of a lot of reasons why you would pull a gun out on somebody than that.”