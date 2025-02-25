Man punched 74-year-old city worker on South Miami basketball court: Cops

A man is facing charges after police said he punched a 74-year-old city worker in South Miami during an argument on a basketball court.

Nicholas Adrian Pineyro, 21, was arrested Monday on charges of battery on a person 65 or older and resisting an officer without violence, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

The alleged incident happened around 10:40 a.m. at Gibson Bethel Community Center at 5800 Southwest 66th Street in South Miami.

According to an arrest report, a witness said Pineyro, who was playing basketball on the court, was involved in a verbal altercation with the 74-year-old man who had told Pineyro four times the court was reserved that day for only pickleball.

Pineyro became upset and punched the worker in the face, knocking his glasses off and leaving him with a bruise on his face, the report said.

Assistant Chief of Police Larry Corbin happened to be there and demanded that Pineyro stop, but he fled on foot, the report said.

An officer found Pineyro a short time later and took him into custody.

Pineyro was booked into jail and went before a judge on Tuesday, where he was granted a $3,000 bond and told to stay away from the alleged victim.