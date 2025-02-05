Man raped woman after keeping her at Hollywood home for 6 days: Police

A man in Hollywood, accused of sexually battering a woman after holding her against her will for six days at his home, was arrested in December, police said.

Antonio Paez, 38, is facing several charges, including false imprisonment, sexual battery of a victim over the age of 12 years old, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.

Antonio Paez

He was denied bond by a judge on Wednesday.

According to an arrest report, on Dec. 22, 2024, Paez threatened the victim by "holding a firearm in his hand and telling her she wasn't allowed to leave his house."

The report states that Paez pointed the gun at the victim and told her to take her clothes off. He would then rape the victim as he kept the gun pointed at her head.

This would continue five times over six days as the victim was held captive, the report said.

On the final day of her imprisonment, the report said, the victim managed to escape Paez's home and was able to call emergency services.

As she was speaking with Hollywood Police, the victim received threatening messages from Paez, with one saying he would put three bullets in her, the report said.

He also sent her a picture of himself and three other men, telling the victim he was waiting for her to come back so she could send her to heaven, the report said.

The victim, the report said, was taken to the hospital and a rape exam was performed.