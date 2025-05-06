Man refused to leave girls' dance class at Miami theater, attacked manager: Cops

A man who refused to leave a girls' dance rehearsal at a Miami theater attacked the manager who tried to make him leave, police said.

Manuel Arturo Baldizon-Sarria, 26, was arrested Monday on charges of burglary with assault or battery and resisting an officer without violence after the incident at the Manuel Artime Theater, an arrest report said.

According to the report, the city-owned theater on Southwest 1st Avenue in Little Havana was hosting a dance rehearsal involving several groups of young girls between the ages of 7-12.

During the rehearsal, the manager said he was alerted by several teachers that a suspicious man was inside the theater "standing uncomfortably close to the children," the report said.

The manager and another person approached the man, later identified as Baldizon-Sarria, and told him to leave, but he went to the patio area and refused to leave, the report said.

At one point, Baldizon-Sarria took a fighting stance and hit the manager twice in the face with an open hand, the report said.

The manager hit an emergency button on his radio and police responded to the theater.

Officers found Baldizon-Sarria nearby and when they went to take him into custody, he "actively resisted by tensing his arms and pulling away," the report said.

After a brief struggle, officers were able to get him in custody.

Surveillance footage corroborated the manager's account of the incident, and Baldizon-Sarria was booked into jail, the report said.