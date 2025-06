A man who climbed a pole in Miramar Monday morning and refused to get down prompted a swift response by police.

According to Miramar Police, the incident happened at the intersection of Miramar Parkway and State Road 7.

A similar incident happened on Sept. 26, 2023, where the same man climbed on top of an ambulance and refused to get down.

The scene remains active as police attempt to get the man down from the pole.

This is a developing story.