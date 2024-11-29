‘He had a love of life': Man remembered after he was killed by wife in murder-suicide

A family is mourning the man who was shot and killed by his wife before she took her own life at a luxury high-rise condo building in Hallandale Beach.

On Friday, police identified the couple as 34-year-old Pajtim Krasniqi and his wife, 27-year-old Sabrina Krasniqi.

NBC6 spoke with Pajtim’s sister Albana Krasniqi Munrett on Friday. She says her brother, born and raised in the Bronx, New York, was one of five siblings who loved his nieces and nephews without parallel.

“It brings great joy to remember him smiling, laughing and playing with the children,” Munrett said. “He was always the first to want to take them for ice cream, treat them to a movie or simply play around the house.”

Munrett says he was a devoted brother, son, uncle and friend.

“He had a love of life that few could ever hope to replicate,” Munrett said.

She describes her brother as a fighter and one of the mentally toughest people she’s ever known after sustaining a devastating motorcycle injury in 2018.

“Facing unfathomable odds and despite those multiple surgeries and long healing times, he never complained,” Munrett said. “His strength and determination was infectious to those of us who knew him and will forever be a source of strength and pride for our family. “

Authorities said officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert at around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, indicating that multiple shots had been fired in the 1800 block of South Ocean Drive.

Officers arrived at the Beach Club II Hallandale at 1830 South Ocean Drive, where they found the husband and wife with apparent gunshot wounds at one of the condo's units. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

“Through the investigation, it has been determined that Sabrina Krasniqi fatally shot her husband multiple times before taking her own life. The incident occurred within their shared residence,” police said in a news release Friday.

Police did not immediately say what may have led to the fatal gunfire.

In a statement, the building management company FirstService Residential said: "We are aware of and greatly saddened by the tragic incident that transpired overnight in our building. We are fully cooperating with authorities in this ongoing investigation, which they believe to have been an isolated incident. The safety and security of our residents remain our top priority."