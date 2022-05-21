Miami

Man Reportedly Stabbed in Neck Overnight in Miami: Police

A man was reportedly stabbed in the neck near a convenience store in Miami overnight

A man was reportedly stabbed in the neck near a convenience store in Miami overnight, according to Miami Police.

The incident occurred near the Food Max Miami Corp at 423 Northeast 23rd Street at approximately 12:53 a.m. on Saturday

According to the City of Miami Police, units responded in emergency mode to reports of a man being stabbed in the neck.

Miami Fire Rescue transported the man to Ryder Trauma Center. There is no update on the man's condition at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

