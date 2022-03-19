Man Reportedly Uses Daughter as Hostage Inside NW Miami-Dade Home

Police are investigating an incident in which a man allegedly used his own daughter as a hostage during a situation at a northwest Miami-Dade home.

Video released by Only in Dade on Saturday showed SWAT team members eventually taking the man into custody at the home located in the 18700 block of Northwest 84th Passage.

The daughter, who was not seen in the video, was not identified and also not injured according to Miami-Dade Police.

MDPD described the scene as a "domestic related incident" and said the man barricaded himself in the home before he was taken into custody.

Police have not released the man's identity or details on the case at this time.

