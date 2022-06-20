Man Rescued After Car Goes Into Coral Springs Canal

Rescue crews responded to the scene early Monday morning of a car that went into a canal in Coral Springs.

Officers arrived at the canal located in the 12700 block of West Atlantic Boulevard, located near an exit ramp from the Sawgrass Expressway.

Coral Springs Police confirmed to NBC 6 that the man inside the car was out and expected to be okay. The car remained in the water as police attempted to remove it.

Officials have not released the man's identity at this time or details on the crash.

