Miami-Dade County

Man rescued after wave causes boat to capsize near Black Point Marina

A photo released by the Coast Guard showed the man sitting on top of what appeared to be the overturned boat

By NBC6

A man was rescued after his boat capsized in the waters near Miami on Tuesday, officials said.

A crew from the U.S. Coast Guard's Miami Beach station responded and rescued the man after a wave caused his boat to capsize near Black Point Marina, officials said.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

A photo released by the Coast Guard showed the man sitting on top of what appeared to be the overturned boat.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The man was brought to shore with no injuries. He was wearing a lifejacket, officials noted.

Salvage efforts for the boat were being coordinated.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade County
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us