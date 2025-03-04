Man rescued after wave causes boat to capsize near Black Point Marina

A man was rescued after his boat capsized in the waters near Miami on Tuesday, officials said.
A crew from the U.S. Coast Guard's Miami Beach station responded and rescued the man after a wave caused his boat to capsize near Black Point Marina, officials said.
A photo released by the Coast Guard showed the man sitting on top of what appeared to be the overturned boat.
#Breaking A @USCG STA #MiamiBeach boat crew rescued a man from his capsized boat IVO Black Point Marina, Tues. A wave caused the capsize. The crew brought him to shore w/no reported injuries or pollution concerns. Salvage is being coordinated. He was wearing a lifejacket! #WearIt pic.twitter.com/LZWCmLb8js— USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) March 4, 2025
The man was brought to shore with no injuries. He was wearing a lifejacket, officials noted.
Salvage efforts for the boat were being coordinated.