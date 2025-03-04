Man rescued after wave causes boat to capsize near Black Point Marina

A man was rescued after his boat capsized in the waters near Miami on Tuesday, officials said.

A crew from the U.S. Coast Guard's Miami Beach station responded and rescued the man after a wave caused his boat to capsize near Black Point Marina, officials said.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

A photo released by the Coast Guard showed the man sitting on top of what appeared to be the overturned boat.

#Breaking A @USCG STA #MiamiBeach boat crew rescued a man from his capsized boat IVO Black Point Marina, Tues. A wave caused the capsize. The crew brought him to shore w/no reported injuries or pollution concerns. Salvage is being coordinated. He was wearing a lifejacket! #WearIt pic.twitter.com/LZWCmLb8js — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) March 4, 2025

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The man was brought to shore with no injuries. He was wearing a lifejacket, officials noted.

Salvage efforts for the boat were being coordinated.