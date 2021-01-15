Man Rescued From Balcony During Allapattah Apartment Fire

A man was rescued from his smoke-engulfed balcony during an apartment fire in Allapattah Friday, authorities said.

The fire, which occurred in the 2400 block of NW 26th Street, displaced a family of six, according to Miami Fire Rescue. The family -- including four children -- were able to safely exit the building.

No injuries were reported.

Images show the dilapidated interior of the apartment complex following the blaze.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Please check back for updates.