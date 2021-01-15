allapattah

Man Rescued From Balcony During Allapattah Apartment Fire

A man was rescued from his smoke-engulfed balcony during an apartment fire in Allapattah Friday, authorities said.

The fire, which occurred in the 2400 block of NW 26th Street, displaced a family of six, according to Miami Fire Rescue. The family -- including four children -- were able to safely exit the building.

No injuries were reported.

Local

COVID-19 Jan 13

COVID-19 Vaccine Guide: How to Get Vaccinated in Miami-Dade & Broward Counties

Orlando 1 hour ago

‘Do You Need Help?' Central Florida Waitress Credited With Helping Boy After Noticing Bruises

Images show the dilapidated interior of the apartment complex following the blaze.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Please check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

allapattahMiami-DadefireMiami Fire Rescueapartment fire
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us