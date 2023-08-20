Man rescued hours after falling into hole at Miami-Dade construction site

A man was hospitalized after he had to be rescued after falling into a hole at a construction site in southwest Miami-Dade early Sunday.

The incident happened in the 21600 block of Southwest 119th Avenue.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said crews responded to the construction site just before 4 a.m.

Officials said the man had been waiting for help to come in the ten-foot deep hole for two or three hours.

He didn’t see the hole while walking and happened to fall in, officials said.

The man was rescued from the hole and video showed him conscious as he was being taken to a nearby hospital.

"We kept it pretty basic. And made sure the scene was safe and used the stoke basket to pull the patient out of the hole," Miami-Dade Fire Rescue's Juan del Campo said.

Officials haven’t released the identity of the man or an update on his condition.