Man Riding Jet-Ski Killed During Boating Hit-And-Run

A man riding a jet-ski was killed Saturday when a 30-foot boat crashed into him on the water, officials said.

The boat was carrying 10 to 15 passengers at the time of the accident, authorities said. Officials are looking for the suspect who was driving the vessel.

The incident happened at 2:19 p.m. near the Rickenbacker Marina. Officials identified the victim as Alcides Valdez.

The boat should have damage (either paint or transfer markings) on the right hand side, officials said.

Authorities are offering an award up to $5,000 to anyone with information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.