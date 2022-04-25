Man Robbed in Armed Home Invasion at Edgewater Luxury High-Rise

Miami Police are investigating an armed home invasion at a luxury high-rise condo building in Edgewater early Monday.

The incident happened at the Paraiso Bayviews building on Northeast 32nd Street near Biscayne Boulevard.

Police said a resident of the building was forced into his condo at gunpoint around 6:30 a.m. and robbed of money and jewelry.

“At this point, the suspect took the victim against his will in his own vehicle to a different location at which point in time he released him," Miami Police Officer Kiara Delva said.

Officers spent hours examining the victim's vehicle, a black Lamborghini, in the condo's front driveway.

Police said the victim drove the vehicle back to the building after the robbery and called police.

"Fortunately he was not injured, however no one should have to go through this, especially at their place of residence," Delva said.

The brazen robbery had building residents concerned.

"It’s crazy, it’s just crazy, Miami’s becoming so terrible," said Francisco Orrego.

The incident remains under investigation.