Man Robs Central Florida Pizza Shop, Holds Worker Hostage: Police

A 49-year-old man was arrested early Tuesday after robbing a central Florida Hungry Howies pizza shop and holding an employee hostage for more than seven hours, police said.

The standoff began just before 5:30 p.m. Monday, Altamonte Springs police said in a social media post.

The man's wife called police and said her husband was at the pizza shop and had threatened suicide. Police said the man threatened to harm the store's employees, but let all but one of the leave.

Around 1 a.m., the Seminole County Sheriff's SWAT team made their way inside the building and escorted the man out. The hostage was also found safe, police said.

He is charged with false imprisonment, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and battery

Several businesses in the area were evacuated during the standoff, police said.