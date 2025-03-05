Man rushed to hospital after being hit by car on I-195 near Alton Road: FHP

A pedestrian was hit by a car on Interstate 195 early Wednesday and was rushed to the hospital, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The man was walking on the eastbound lanes in the area of Alton Road at around 3:29 a.m., FHP said.

Authorities said an oncoming Honda sedan crashed into him.

The victim was taken to Ryder Trauma Center with serious injuries, according to FHP. More information on the man's condition was not immediately provided.

It was not immediately clear if the driver stayed on the scene and whether or not they could face charges.

The roadway is open.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.