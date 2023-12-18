Little Havana

Man rushed to hospital after shooting at Miami shopping plaza

The shooting happened around 5:40 a.m. at a shopping center near Northwest 22nd Avenue and 11th Street in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood

By Brian Hamacher

NBC6

A man was rushed to the hospital after a shooting at a shopping plaza in Miami early Monday.

The shooting happened around 5:40 a.m. at a shopping center near Northwest 22nd Avenue and 11th Street in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood.

Officers responded and found the man suffering from gunshot wounds, Miami Police officials said.

The man was takken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center where his condition was unknown. His identity hasn't been released.

Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting and haven't released any information about a possible suspect or suspects.

