Brownsville

Man rushed to hospital after shooting in Brownsville: Authorities

It happened along Northwest 58th Street.

A man was rushed to the hospital after he was shot in Brownsville early Wednesday.

It happened along Northwest 58th Street.

The victim was taken to the hospital by Miami Fire Rescue.

NBC6 is working to learn if police have anyone in custody in connection to that shooting.

Video of the scene shows police cars outside homes with their emergency lights on. The area is not far from where a teenager was stabbed Tuesday in an unrelated crime.

A possible motive for the shooting was not immediately clear.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

